BNP leader sued under DSA after being detained

The OC said Mazharul was detained on allegation that he posted defamatory content on prime minister. The case against him was taken later following confirmation of the allegation, he added.

He would be produced to court today.

Upazila Awami League general secretary Nur Hossain Patwary said Mazharul always posts defamatory contents against prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League from his Facebook ID named ‘Mazharul Islamsafiq’.

They complained about it to police verbally, the AL leader added.

Sudipto Roy, additional police super of Chandpur police, said Mazharul tarnishes the image of police by posting defamatory content against the force often.