Actress Shomi Kaiser released from Kashimpur jail
Actress Shomi Kaiser has been released on bail from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur. She walked out of the prison at around 11:00 pm Thursday. She had been arrested in an attempted murder case.
According to prison sources, after the court’s bail order documents arrived, Shomi Kaiser was released from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail at around 10:45 pm on Thursday.
When contacted Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail Superintendent Kowlin Nahar several times for comment on this issue she did not respond. However, Additional Inspector General of Prisons Jahangir Kabir confirmed to the media that Shomi Kaiser had been released on bail.
According to prison sources, when Shomi Kaiser applied to the High Court for bail in this case on 8 December last year, she was granted bail for three months.
However, the Appellate Division later suspended the bail on 12 December. Finally, a dual bench of the High Court granted her bail this Monday.
The attempted murder case against Shomi Kaiser was filed at Uttara East Police Station in Dhaka over the injury of a person during the student-led mass uprising. She was arrested on 6 November last year from a house in Sector 4 of Uttara, Dhaka in connection to that case.