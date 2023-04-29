Train communication resumes after Chattogram tyre warehouse fire doused

A fire, which broke out in a tyre warehouse in Dewanhat Bridge area of Chattogram city, has been doused after around one and a half hours.
The train communication from Chattogram railway station has resumed after the fire was put out.
The fire broke out at around 1:00 pm on Saturday. Twelve units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have worked to douse the fire, assistant director of the organization said. The railway communication was suspended out of caution.
According to the railway control room, the fire broke out near the railway track. Therefore, the train communication from Chattogram has been called off.
The Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express from Dhaka was scheduled to arrive at this time. However, the train was halted at the Chattogram Cabin Junction, a kilometre away from the railway station.
Besides, the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express and Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express did not leave the station either.
Railway control room sources said the train communications were resumed around 2:30pm after the fire was brought under control.