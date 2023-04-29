Train communication resumes after Chattogram tyre warehouse fire doused

A fire, which broke out in a tyre warehouse in Dewanhat Bridge area of Chattogram city, has been doused after around one and a half hours.

The train communication from Chattogram railway station has resumed after the fire was put out.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 pm on Saturday. Twelve units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have worked to douse the fire, assistant director of the organization said. The railway communication was suspended out of caution.