Stone loot: 42 leaders and businessmen linked, DC and SP among beneficiaries

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found evidence of the direct and indirect involvement of 42 politicians and influential figures in the looting of stones at Sada Pathor area in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.

The list includes leaders and activists of the BNP, Jamaat, NCP and Awami League. In addition, the local administration, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were either inactive or in collusion in the looting.

The ACC gathered this information during an enforcement drive in the Sada Pathor area. On 13 August, a five-member team led by Rafi Md Najmus Sadat, deputy director of the ACC’s integrated district office in Sylhet, carried out the operation. All findings from the drive were later sent to Dhaka in a report. The matter became public yesterday, Wednesday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on the issue, ACC deputy director Rafi Md Najmus Sadat said, “Permission has been sought from the Commission to open a case file for detailed investigation into the stone looting at Sada Pathor area.” However, he declined to make any further comments.

After the enforcement operation, the ACC sent a report to Dhaka. It stated that miscreants, in collusion with the local administration, illegally extracted stones worth several hundred crores of taka from the Sada Pathor tourist area.