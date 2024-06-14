Sajek resort owners fear losses as bookings plummet on Eid vacation

Resorts and cottages at Sajek Valley, a leading tourist attraction in Baghaichari upazila of Rangamati, have received remarkably low bookings ahead of the Eid vacation. It left the owners and traders in fear of potential financial losses as well as inability to meet operational expenses.

Usually, all rooms in the resorts and cottages get booked some 10 to 15 days prior to the Eid vacations. But the situation is different this time as only 20 to 25 per cent of rooms have so far been reserved.