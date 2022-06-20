She said, two of her sons had borrowed a boat and gone to their house in the morning. They salvaged the rice stored in their house from under the water. That’s all they have left now.

In the yard of this shelter, Neheru Begum (50) was washing some muddy clothes in the floodwater. Her teenage daughter Tayefa was helping her.

Neheru said, they lost everything in the floods. Even their house was gone. In the morning, their clothes were found on the branches of a tree next to the house. The clothes, beddings and some utensils are the only belongings that are left in their household of five members.