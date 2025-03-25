Bangladesh hopes Yunus-Modi Bangkok meeting will break stalemate in relations

Dhaka has sent a letter to Delhi requesting a meeting between interim government chief adviser Dr Muhmmad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit to be held next month.

Bangladesh hopes the stalemate in the bilateral relations between the two countries will break with the meeting between the two top leaders.

Foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin said this while briefing newspersons at a press conference on chief adviser’s upcoming official visit to China and BIMSTEC Summit to be held in Thailand.

On 19 March, Bangladesh sent the letter regarding the bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Asked whether India has responded or not, secretary Jasim Uddin said, “Bangladesh is prepared for a meeting between Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Narendra Modi. Dhaka is waiting for a positive response from India. We can say on our part that we are ready for the meeting. We are waiting for India’s response.”