21 trauma centers: No treatment, only buildings are there

The Elias Ahmed Chowdhury Trauma Center has been built at Duttapara of Shibchar in Madaripur at a cost of Tk 120 million, for providing emergency treatment service to the road accident victims.

Health minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the health facility beside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in November last year, but it is yet to launch treatment service.

A deadly bus accident took place in Shibchar on Sunday, leaving 19 killed and 25 injured. The victims were taken to a private hospital and different upazila health complexes, instead of the nearby government trauma center.

The directorate general of health services have constructed a total of 21 trauma centers across the country. The government took initiatives to construct 10 of the trauma centers in the fiscal year 2004-05 and the remaining 11 in fiscal year 2010-11.

But,16 of them are currently lying defunct while two are running only outdoor services and two others are under construction. Another trauma center is being used as the orthopedics division of a district hospital.

The trauma centers were aimed at providing quick treatment to the road accident victims and saving lives. A proposal was made for recruitment of 34 officials, including 14 physicians, 10 nurses and pharmacists, to each of the trauma facilities.

But the authorities did not recruit manpower as per the proposal and provide medical equipment to the medical facilities in most cases.