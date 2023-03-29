Agriculture to be mechanised through multipurpose cooperatives: PM Hasina

Prime Minister sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government will mechanise the agriculture through multipurpose rural cooperatives to boost production of food and other crops.

“We are taking an initiative to mechanise the agriculture through multipurpose rural cooperatives system which was initially taken up by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the three-day first-ever National Land Conference 2023 along with launching seven initiatives of the land ministry.