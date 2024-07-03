Aziz recommended changing address for fake NID of brother

Former army chief general Aziz Ahmed’s brother Tofael Ahmed Josef got his NID in the name of Tanveer Ahmed Tanzil concealing his identity in 2014.

Josef changed the address of the NID five years later. The then army chief general Aziz Ahmed made the recommendation of that change.

Election commission (EC) officials said a person can change voting constituencies by changing addresses provided in the NID.

For this, the person should go to the relevant thana office of the EC and submit a written application and relevant documents.

Sources said Josef showed a holding number of the city's Tejkunipara as his address while availing the NID as Tanzil. He submitted a written application in 2019 to change his address, providing a house in Dhaka Cantonment as his address.

He reasoned that the new address in Cantonment is his address and he has been living there for five years. Later his address was changed, which still remains in effect.