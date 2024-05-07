PM Hasina urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingyas

In a media briefing after the meeting at the prime minister’s official residence, Islam said the prime minister also asked the IOM to help relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar as an abode for 100,000 Rohingyas has been built there with all the facilities including education, healthcare services and employment.

Around 30,000-35,000 Rohingyas have so far been relocated to the Bhashan char.

During the meeting, the IOM Director General, who visited the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar Monday, raised the issue of security in the camps to the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has deployed an appropriate number of security personnel in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps to ensure their safety and security.