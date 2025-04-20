Hefazat-e-Islam seeks cancellation of Women’s Affairs Reform Commission

Following the meeting, Hefazat-e-Islam expressed their five demands. Those are - speedy trial of mass killing at Shapla Chattar, and various killings including the killings during anti-Modi demonstrations in Dhaka, revoking the trumped up lawsuits against Hefazat-e-Islam leaders.

Hefazat-e-Islam thinks several controversial issues have been put forth in the recommendations of the Constitution Reform Commission. The organisation rejected the recommendation of pluralism. Instead, it demanded bringing back “faith and reliance on Allah”.

According to Hefazat-e-Islam, it has been mentioned in recommendations of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission that religious prescriptions, especially Islamic inheritance and family law, is the reason of discrimination against women. The organisation demanded cancellation of this recommendation as well as the whole commission.