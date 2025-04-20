Hefazat-e-Islam seeks cancellation of Women’s Affairs Reform Commission
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has demanded cancellation of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission.
Hefazat-e-Islam’s Joint Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque made the demand after a special meeting of the organisation’s executive committee at Kakrail’s IDB Bhaban in the capital on Sunday afternoon.
The three-hour-long meeting started at 10:00am.
Following the meeting, Hefazat-e-Islam expressed their five demands. Those are - speedy trial of mass killing at Shapla Chattar, and various killings including the killings during anti-Modi demonstrations in Dhaka, revoking the trumped up lawsuits against Hefazat-e-Islam leaders.
Hefazat-e-Islam thinks several controversial issues have been put forth in the recommendations of the Constitution Reform Commission. The organisation rejected the recommendation of pluralism. Instead, it demanded bringing back “faith and reliance on Allah”.
According to Hefazat-e-Islam, it has been mentioned in recommendations of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission that religious prescriptions, especially Islamic inheritance and family law, is the reason of discrimination against women. The organisation demanded cancellation of this recommendation as well as the whole commission.
Hefazat-e-Islam also called upon the interim government of Bangladesh to make a demand to the government of India to revoke the recently amended Waqf Act in the neighbouring country’s parliament.
The organisation protested against Israel’s mass killing in Gaza and called upon the global leaders to come forward to stop the mass killing.
Hefazat-e-Islam Secretary General Maulana Sazidur Rahman said the special meeting unanimously agreed to hold a mass rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on 3 May. The rally will be held between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm with several demands to be made from there.
Speaking about this, Maulana Mamunul Haque said they will organise a campaign across the country between 22 April and 28 April to make the grand rally a success.