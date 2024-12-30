Anti-1971 Jamaat trying to fish in troubled waters: Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Awami League looted and took over a bank before 5 August while an Islamic party took control of a bank after 5 August.

He said not only the neighbouring country is smearing propaganda but also on one or two political parties want to fish in troubled waters. Jamaat-e-Islami, which was against the 1971 liberation war, is trying to fish in troubled waters.