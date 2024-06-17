"Came to Malaysia three months ago, Eid is here but still not job"

The expatriates say that a large section of the workers in Malaysia do not get a holiday even on Eid. While everyone goes for Eid prayers in the morning, they have to go to their workplaces. That saddens them deeply.

On Facebook they see their relatives celebrating Eid and so many of them avoid social media so as not to get depressed. Their families sacrifice animals on Eid with the money they send, but forget to even call them on Eid morning, some of them say sadly.

Md Rasul Rana said, there is no joy in celebrating Eid away from friends and family. And most of the workers here have to work even on Eid day. That is our fate, our kismet.

Md Raihan Kasem has been in Malaysia for six to seven years. He works at a super shop in Malacca. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that there is no day off even on Eid. They are never given time even to offer Eid prayers. It is certainly painful to have to work on Eid day. That is how Eid is without family and friends. It is painful, but has to be accepted.

The expatriates have a Facebook page called 'Malaysia Kajer Khobor' (News about work in Malaysia). Over there an expatriate, Iftekhar Ahmed, writes that he is going to work even on Eid day. He'll work from 10 in the morning till 10 at night. He had asked for one day's leave but was refused.

Commenting on his post, another expatriate, Md Ashraful Ahmed, wrote, "And I work from 6 in the morning till 8 at night."