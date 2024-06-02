Malaysia labour market: Bangladeshis suffer for govt’s wrong decision

Although recruiting manpower in Malaysia was stopped several times due to ‘syndicates’, the concerned government bodies did not wake up. 31 May was the deadline to send migrant workers to Malaysia. Despite availing visa and appointment letters, several thousand Bangladeshi workers failed to go to Malaysia.

As per the news reports, the workers have been duped by recruiting agencies of Bangladesh and Malaysia. Earlier, the country's labour market was closed in 2009, 2016 and 2018. It is a shame for us that the labor market of Malaysia has been closed four times. In this process of closing and opening the fortune-seeking youths who sell property or take loans to go aboard become fleeced while illegal syndicate get benefitted.

Although Bangladesh did not take any action, the United Nations and European Union have expressed concern over the plight of the Bangladeshi workers. It is the responsibility of the host country to ensure minimum basic rights and dignity of workers. There is a doubt as to how much these responsibilities were done by Malaysia. But Bangladesh too has some responsibilities to stave off the violation of human rights. The government can at least discuss the issue with the host countries.

