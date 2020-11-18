Maternal care will decrease premature birth

USAID project manager specialist (maternal health), Farhana Akhter, said retinopathy or ROP was a major complication of premature infants. If the blood does not flow to a premature infant’s retina, this may result in retinopathy. It is necessary for a premature infant to undergo retina screening. Oxygen is also essential for a premature infant but this must be administered with care or else the infant’s eye may be harmed.

Senior director of icddr’b’s mother and child health department, Shams L Arefin, felt the need for strategic discussions and planning to prevent the rate of premature births. He said, these programmes must be taken in proper time. Just 270 KMC service facilities for over 400,000 premature births were inadequate. This had to be increased manifold.

DGHS programme manager (NNHP) Shariful Islam said nurses and health workers were given training in the care of premature infants. But often when they are needed, they are assigned to other wards. This is a serious challenge. Midwives have been assigned to many healthcare centres. It will be beneficial if they are trained in premature infant care.

President of the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB), Samina Chowdhury, said that the quality of neonatal care in the country is questionable. But it is possible to tackle the challenges. Public awareness is also necessary. The media’s cooperation is also required.

Momena Khatun, health technical specialist of Global Affairs Canada, said that the government has the major role in reducing the rate of premature births. The projects of donor agencies come to an end. It is necessary for these initiatives to then be taken up in government projects. The 270 KMCs is just a number. It is essential to spread to service all over the country.

In his opening address at the event, Prothom Alo associate editor Abdul Quayum said that the major challenge is to ensure that infants are not born before 37 weeks. That calls for the mother to be taken care of properly and for the concerted efforts of all concerned.

Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Choudhury moderated the roundtable.