Metro rail to be open for public a day after inauguration

Bangladesh is going to enter the electricity-powered metro rail service on 28 December. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this new horizon in the public transport in the capital on that day.

However, the people will have to wait another day to board the metro rail. According to the plan so far, tickets for metro rail will be available the next day after the inauguration of the service. The officials of the company held meetings regarding the planning and preparation of the inaugural ceremony even on the holiday on 16 December.

According to the sources, Japanese development partner JICA, the contracting firm in charge of the construction of metro rail and consultants of the project will hold the final meeting in this regard on Sunday. The date for starting the sale of metro-rail tickets will be announced on that very day following the meeting.