Anatomy of overseas employment and remittance in 2022

Overseas employment has been playing a pivotal role in the socio-economic facet of Bangladesh for long which has proved its resilient presence in 2022. It is an alternative source of development as well. Bangladesh earns significant amount of remittance from overseas employment to cover the balance of payment.

In all aspects, both the issues are very important in the perspective plan of the country. Keeping in mind this issue, the dissection of the maneuver shows what actually happened in the year 2022. According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) database, 11,10,034 people went abroad for work in 2022 against 6,17,209 people in 2021. This shows 79.84pc growth in overseas employment in the outgoing year over the last year. Moreover, this is the ever-highest number in the history of migration from Bangladesh since 1976. It has crossed the record figure of 10,08,525 as it was in 2017.

Country-wise employment

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) secured the highest volume of employment which is 6,12,409 and is almost 55.17pc of total employment. The second highest employment took place in Oman which is 1,79,611 followed by 98,452 in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 64,383 in Singapore. The next highest number is 50,090 employed in Malaysia followed by 24,447 in Qatar and 20,421 in Kuwait. Moreover, 12,230 migrants went to Jordan, 7,592 to Italy, 5,910 to South Korea and 5,484 to Mauritius. It is clearly found that most of the employment took place in the Middle-Eastern countries which is 85.4pc and the dependence of overseas employment on a few countries remained concentrated also. The government should focus on the exploration of the newer and alternative destinations to reduce the dependence.