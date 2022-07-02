Minority community demands resignation of foreign minister

The Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council) has protested against foreign minister AK Abdul Momen for allegedly making false statements about the attacks on puja 'mandaps' of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and also saying that 33,000 puja mandaps have been made under the government patronage.

Leaders of the organisation said, the foreign minister must take responsibility for these lies or the voters of the minority community will boycott him if he contests in the next election.

Leaders and activists of the minority community were demonstrating in front of the National Press Club in the capital city on Saturday.

The protest had been organised by the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad. Bangladesh Shikhyak Oikya Parishad, Jubo Oikya Parishad, Chhatra Oikya Parishad and members of other minority community organisations.