PM Hasina seeks vote for 'boat' to serve people again

"Bangladesh will be smart, developed, prosperous, modern knowledge-based Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she added.

To attain this, the prime minister laid emphasis on the continuation of democratic trend that the country has been witnessing since 2009.

"As the continuation of democratic trend is prevailing in the country, the development of Bangladesh is visible," she added.

Terming BNP as the "headless party", the AL president said they just want to create an abnormal situation in the country to foil the election.

She added, "They know that they don't have any leadership. They're just a party without any head. One is absconding and another is in jail. That party doesn't want any election in the country, rather they just want to create an abnormal situation in the country."

"BNP-Jamaat knows that in the 2008 elections they got only 30 seats," she continued.

She mentioned that the next election will be held on time and all have to remain vigilant during the election time.

Sheikh Hasina said if anyone wants to set fire to any vehicle and burn people alive, then those hands have to be burnt in that fire.

"Teach them a good lesson so no one dares to cause any harm to anyone in the country. That kind of incident must not happen again," she said.

The AL chief asked her party men and members of AL's associate bodies to give protection to the people of the country together with the law enforcing agencies.

She said whenever the Awami League comes into power, the country and its people witness development and progress.