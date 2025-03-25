Elections between December this year and June next year

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government is committed to holding the most free, fair and acceptable election in the country's history.

"We want the next polls to be the most free, fair and acceptable one in the history of Bangladesh," he said while addressed the nation this evening to convey greetings on the occasion of the Independence Day and the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Election Commission (EC) has started taking all-out preparations, the Chief Adviser said and hoped the political parties will begin preparations with great enthusiasm to join the next polls.

In his speech broadcasted live by state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar, he reiterated that the polls would be held sometime between December this year and June next year.

Professor Yunus said the National Consensus Commission has already started its work, while letters have been sent to 38 political parties with 166 recommendations and full reports from six reform commissions constituted earlier by the interim government.

Meanwhile, he said, the government has already started talks with the political parties over reforms and the political parties have responded very positively to the reform works and are expressing their opinions.