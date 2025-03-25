Chief adviser's address to the nation
Elections between December this year and June next year
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government is committed to holding the most free, fair and acceptable election in the country's history.
"We want the next polls to be the most free, fair and acceptable one in the history of Bangladesh," he said while addressed the nation this evening to convey greetings on the occasion of the Independence Day and the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Election Commission (EC) has started taking all-out preparations, the Chief Adviser said and hoped the political parties will begin preparations with great enthusiasm to join the next polls.
In his speech broadcasted live by state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar, he reiterated that the polls would be held sometime between December this year and June next year.
Professor Yunus said the National Consensus Commission has already started its work, while letters have been sent to 38 political parties with 166 recommendations and full reports from six reform commissions constituted earlier by the interim government.
Meanwhile, he said, the government has already started talks with the political parties over reforms and the political parties have responded very positively to the reform works and are expressing their opinions.
The political parties are providing their opinions on reform proposals, he said, adding that it is a matter of happiness for the nation that each political party is giving its opinion in favour of the reform.
Mentioning that the work of taking opinions from all political parties through the Consensus Commission is now underway, professor Yunus said the aim of the commission is to identify all the issues on which the political parties would agree and prepare a list of those.
The July Charter will be prepared on the basis of the issues the political parties would agree on, he added.
"Our responsibility is to present the entire process before the nation in a transparent way and organise the elections after completing the process," he said.
At the onset of his speech, the Chief Adviser recalled with deep respect the heroic martyrs of the great Liberation War on the eve of the great Independence Day.
He said the 25 March is a day of massacre that remains stigmatised in the history of human civilisation.
"On this night in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces brutally opened fire on innocent, unarmed and sleeping Bangalees and killed thousands of people. Since 25 March, the people of this country had raised armed resistance. Bangladesh became independent through a nine-month war," he said.
The sacrifices of thousands of martyrs and two lakh oppressed women in the nine-month bloody war gave birth to an independent land called Bangladesh in the world map, professor Yunus said.
"My salute to these heroes of the liberation war," he added.
Besides, on behalf of the entire nation, he saluted hundreds of martyrs and injured in the July 2024 uprising, and those who stood up against discrimination, exploitation, torture and oppression.
"We want to utilise the opportunity that the July mass uprising has given us aiming to fulfill our dream of building a discrimination-free Bangladesh," the Chief Adviser said.
The Chief Adviser said he spoke to Starlink founder and the world's top billionaire SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk over phone and urged him to start Starlink operations in Bangladesh.
Accordingly, he said, the Starlink representatives are now taking preparations to commence their operations in Bangladesh.
"Work is underway to finalise a commercial agreement with them within three months," he added.
Claiming that low-cost high-speed internet through Starlink will bring a revolution in the digital world of Bangladesh, professor Yunus said once Starlink service is launched, every village, island, and remote mountainous area of the country will come under the umbrella of ultra-high-speed internet service.
He said once Starlink is launched, no government in the future will get the scope to make people information-locked by shutting down internet services.
World-class education, healthcare and participation of all citizens in the economic sector can be ensured in every region of Bangladesh, the chief adviser said.
"No matter where our new generation lives in the remotest part of the country, they will have the opportunity to build themselves as world citizens," he said.
About entrepreneurship, professor Yunus said the government has formulated the 'Youth Entrepreneurship Policy 2025' and its goal will be to empower young men and women as the main drivers of social, economic and environmental progress.
This policy will help create successful entrepreneurs as a means to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said, adding that the contribution of young entrepreneurs to the social and economic spheres would be recognised.
Mentioning that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar a few days ago, the Chief Adviser said they had Iftar with one lakh Rohingyas living in camps.
"Having agreed to our proposal, the UN General Assembly is preparing to organise a separate session on the Rohingya crisis in September.
"Malaysia and Finland have come forward to jointly host this conference. In addition, I invited former acting Australian Prime Minister Julie Bishop to play a key role in this important meeting. She has accepted my proposal," he said.
Professor Yunus said the UN chief held separate meetings with members of the National Consensus Commission, political leaders and youth during his visit to Bangladesh.
In the meeting, he said, everyone told the UN Secretary-General about their dream of building a 'New Bangladesh'.
About the recent report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, he said it released a detailed report after thoroughly investigating the repression and killings carried out by the Sheikh Hasina government and the Awami League on students, workers and the public in Bangladesh in the July-August.
Stating that the Awami League and cohorts were involved in planned severe human rights violation, the Chief Adviser said the report reveals that about 1,400 people were killed during the July protests, while about 13 percent of them were children.
"Being on the frontlines of the protests, our July daughters have been attacked by security forces and the Awami League supporters, and even sexually abused," he said.
Welcoming this report, professor Yunus said, the interim government is seriously considering the recommendations made in it.
"I would like to assure you that those who were involved in mass killing, those who killed people indiscriminately, those who are already recognised by the world as murderers, will be tried on the soil of this country," he asserted.