Moon Jae-in keen to take relations with Bangladesh ‘to next level’

Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong and senior officials from the Korean president’s office and foreign ministry were present during the ceremony, according to the Bangladesh embassy in Seoul.

Referring to the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, ambassador Hossain accentuated the need for seizing this momentous occasion to take the relationship to a new height and make it more meaningful to the common people in both countries.

He conveyed firm commitment on the part of the Bangladesh government to work with the government of South Korea in this direction.