More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic: UN

Child marriage is on the rise in Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee camps and the risk of human trafficking grows with every day the pandemic shuts youth services, according to a UN-led study that was released on Thursday.

Bangladesh scaled back activities in the refugee camps in April and mainly focused on providing health and emergency food to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. It also restricted movement of aid workers and refugees. The move closed many children's services and made it harder for them to get support, said the Child Protection sub-sector, which works with the United Nations in the refugee camps.