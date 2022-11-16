Sergei Lavrov's Dhaka trip to dominate geopolitics: Analysts

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 23 November on a two-day visit to attend the ministerial-level meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), an inter-governmental organisation of 23 countries formed in 1997 to foster regional economic cooperation.

However, foreign policy analysts say his visit to Dhaka has a distinct geopolitical importance under the current global context of Russia-Ukraine war.

They also think the Russian foreign minister is coming to Dhaka in an attempt to woo Bangladesh to stand by their side like India in South Asia.

While Bangladesh wants to place some issues including food safety and Rohingya crisis before Russia.