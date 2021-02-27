Mushtaq’s custodial death: CPJ, HRW seek swift, transparent investigation

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on the government of Bangladesh to conduct a swift, transparent, and independent investigation into the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was kept behind the bars in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The organisation has also called the government to unconditionally release interned political cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, implicated in the same case, and investigate claims that he was subjected to physical abuse in custody.

The same calls were also made by rights organisations, Human Rights Watch, and New York-based PEN America, a non-profit organisation that works to defend and celebrate free expression in the US and worldwide.