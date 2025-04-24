Prof Yunus to attend Pope’s funeral in Rome

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will travel directly from Doha to Rome, Italy, to attend the funeral of Roman Catholic pontiff Pope Francis.

“The Chief Adviser will leave Doha for Rome next Friday,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.

Prof Yunus is now on a four-day official visit to Qatar.

Prof Yunus’s personal relations with Pope Francis were excellent, Alam said, the Chief Adviser will attend the Pope’s funeral to pay his last respects to his friend.