Jubo League chases Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad procession

Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders and workers chased the procession brought out by the Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad in Cumilla. This incident took place at around 11:30 am yesterday, Friday, at the Nazrul Avenue area in Cumilla city.
Meanwhile, protesting against the incident, Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad (Hindu Christian Buddhist Unity Council) leaders staged programmes at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital and later in front of the Shahbagh police station. They gave a 48 hour ultimatum for those involved in the Cumilla incident to be arrested.
The Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad on Friday organised rallies and processions in different places of the country, protesting against ‘communally instigative’ remarks made by member of parliament from Cumilla, AKM Bahauddin Nasim and Munshiganj municipal mayor Faisal Biplob, the assault on poet Radhapada Roy and attacks on temples in various places of the country. The Oikya Parishad leaders held a rally at Nazrul Avenue area of Cumilla on Friday morning. After the rally, they took out a procession at around 11:30 am towards the Kandipar Pubali Chattar. The police obstructed them in front of the Kar Bhaban on Nazrul Avenue.
Eye witnesses day that leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League at the time, rushed forward and chased the processionists. The processionists dispersed and later the police brought the situation under control.
General secretary of the Cumilla district Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad, Taposh Bakshi, said that first of all the police obstructed their peaceful procession. Later city Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders and activists chased them. At least three persons, including a woman, were hurt in the incident.
In the afternoon, Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad Cumilla district branch held a press briefing at the Thakurpara Ramkrishna Mission in the city. At the briefing, Taposh Bakshi blamed city Jubo League convener Abdullah Al Mahmud, city Awami League organizing secretary Abdul Hai as well as the youth and sports secretary Russel Ahmed, for the incident.
Several attempts were made to contact Cumilla city Jubo League convener Abdullah Al Mahmud over the mobile phone, but he did not respond. He did not respond to any SMS either. Other Awami League leaders also refused to comment on the matter.
Office-in-charge (OC) of the Kotwali model police station, Sanju Morshed, said, “The police did not allow the procession to go to Kandipara Pubali Chattar in order to avoid clashes. City Jubo League and Chhatra League had taken position there. They suddenly rushed forward and chased the processionists. We later brought the situation under control.”
Shahbagh sit-in
Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad leaders and activists said that they had held a programme in front of the Raju sculpture at Dhaka University yesterday, Friday. They received news of the Cumilla incident over mobile phone.
At 12:15 pm the Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad leaders and activists marched in a procession from the Raju sculpture to the Shahbagh intersection where they took position for around 10 minutes. At the request of the police, they shifted from the intersection and staged their sit-in in front of the Shahbagh police station. They dispersed after issuing a 48 hour ultimatum for the arrest of those who had attacked the Cumilla procession.
Leaders of the council alleged that followers of AKM Bahauddin MP had staged the attack on the procession.
AKM Bahauddin did not respond to attempts to contact him over the mobile phone to inquire about the allegations.
The demonstration in Dhaka was led by Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad general secretary Rana Das Gupta. Speaking in front of the Shahbagh police station, he said, “Those who become MPs through our votes, get cars, today are attacking us.” He said, “We have been saying that certain quarters are actively trying to ensure that we cannot celebrate Durga Puja in peace. We are in pain today, we are burning inside. The minorities are neglected continuously. We have seen enough farce. We do not believe in all this anymore. We want an end to our suffering and pain.”