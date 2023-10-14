Jubo League chases Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad procession

Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad leaders and activists said that they had held a programme in front of the Raju sculpture at Dhaka University yesterday, Friday. They received news of the Cumilla incident over mobile phone.

At 12:15 pm the Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad leaders and activists marched in a procession from the Raju sculpture to the Shahbagh intersection where they took position for around 10 minutes. At the request of the police, they shifted from the intersection and staged their sit-in in front of the Shahbagh police station. They dispersed after issuing a 48 hour ultimatum for the arrest of those who had attacked the Cumilla procession.

Leaders of the council alleged that followers of AKM Bahauddin MP had staged the attack on the procession.

AKM Bahauddin did not respond to attempts to contact him over the mobile phone to inquire about the allegations.

The demonstration in Dhaka was led by Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad general secretary Rana Das Gupta. Speaking in front of the Shahbagh police station, he said, “Those who become MPs through our votes, get cars, today are attacking us.” He said, “We have been saying that certain quarters are actively trying to ensure that we cannot celebrate Durga Puja in peace. We are in pain today, we are burning inside. The minorities are neglected continuously. We have seen enough farce. We do not believe in all this anymore. We want an end to our suffering and pain.”