Dhaka, Beijing to begin FTA negotiations soon: Chinese envoy
Bangladesh and China exchanged feasibility study reports on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries last week and will officially launch the negotiations soon, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen Wednesday.
“We are committed to concluding the feasibility study reports as early as possible within this year, and will officially launch the negotiations soon afterwards,” he said.
The ambassador sees this latest development between the two countries as a major step forward in Dhaka-Beijing economic and trade cooperation.
The Chinese Ambassador was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 2024 Chinese government training programmes held at the embassy in Dhaka in the evening.
Economic Relations Division (ERD) wing chief of finance ministry additional secretary Md. Anwar Hossain joined the event as the chief guest while disaster management and relief ministry’s additional secretary Md. Hasan Sarwar spoke at the event, among others.
Ambassador Yao said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh successfully held the general election as scheduled.
“It’s my conviction that under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will be stronger, more united, more prosperous and more resilient in the next five years, which will also guarantee the continuous improvement and upgrading of China-Bangladesh cooperation,” he said.
The Chinese government training programmes are important platforms for China-Bangladesh economic and social development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, which have trained more than 5,500 government officials and experts for Bangladesh so far.
“As the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, I am pleased to see that China has deeply participated and played an important role in Bangladesh’s economic and social development,” the envoy said.
On the road to modernisation, China has been and will always be Bangladesh’s most reliable partner and trustworthy friend. China and Bangladesh have set a good example of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, he added.
The installation of Single Point Mooring with Double Pipe Line Project and the Bhanga-Rupdia section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project have been successfully put into trial operation, said the envoy.
Cox’s Bazar Wind Power Project, S. Alam Coal Fired Power Plant and Barishal Power Plant have started generating electricity.
Construction of the Waste to Energy Power Plant Project in north Dhaka, Surface Water Treatment Plant in Rajshahi and the China-Aid Project of Burn Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital will all start this year.
More direct flights from Dhaka to Beijing will start very soon, Yao said.
Last week, he said, the Center for China Studies of Dhaka University was launched, which will promote the academic circles of the two countries in conducting joint study and exploration of bilateral, regional, and global affairs, strengthening people-to-people exchange.
Last August, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on the sidelines of the fifteenth annual BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The two leaders reached a consensus that the two countries need to strengthen personnel exchanges and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, which has injected vigour and vitality into the development of bilateral relations, Ambassador Yao said.
“It is my firm conviction that the prospect of China and Bangladesh relations will be even brighter with your participation and dedication,” the Ambassador said.
This year, with support from the Chinese government, the number of training programmes and personnel provided by the Chinese government to Bangladesh has reached a new high, with the total number of trainees exceeding 500.