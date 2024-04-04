Dhaka, Beijing to begin FTA negotiations soon: Chinese envoy

Construction of the Waste to Energy Power Plant Project in north Dhaka, Surface Water Treatment Plant in Rajshahi and the China-Aid Project of Burn Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital will all start this year.

More direct flights from Dhaka to Beijing will start very soon, Yao said.

Last week, he said, the Center for China Studies of Dhaka University was launched, which will promote the academic circles of the two countries in conducting joint study and exploration of bilateral, regional, and global affairs, strengthening people-to-people exchange.

Last August, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on the sidelines of the fifteenth annual BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The two leaders reached a consensus that the two countries need to strengthen personnel exchanges and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, which has injected vigour and vitality into the development of bilateral relations, Ambassador Yao said.

“It is my firm conviction that the prospect of China and Bangladesh relations will be even brighter with your participation and dedication,” the Ambassador said.

This year, with support from the Chinese government, the number of training programmes and personnel provided by the Chinese government to Bangladesh has reached a new high, with the total number of trainees exceeding 500.