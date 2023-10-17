PM Hasina urges global leaders to stop wars

She said this while addressing a gathering of the women entrepreneurs and leaders of women organisations of the ruling Awami League (AL) at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital city following the inauguration of the Joyeeta Tower in the city's Dhanmondi area.

The prime minister said the women and children are the worst sufferers of the war, referring to her grave experience of being Pakistan army's captive along with her mother, only sister and three brothers during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"I had the experience of the dreadfulness of the war," she said, adding that she was expecting while she was captive under the Pakistan army.

"We had no furniture and we were not confirmed (by anyone) whether we would get food to eat at that time," she said.

At the function, Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter and the prime minister's only sister Sheikh Rehana was also present.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, the Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman and Bangladesh Mohila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Women and Children Affairs Ministry's Secretary Nazma Mobarek and Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director (MD) Afroza khan were also spoke.