Seats decided in Dhaka, announcement on 7 January: Moyeen Khan 

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the BNP standing committee, expressed concern that the outcome of the upcoming elections is being predetermined in Dhaka.

He stated that there will not be any election across the country on 7 January; instead, the results, influenced by seat-sharing decisions made in the capital, will be announced on that day.

Abdul Moyeen Khan conveyed these sentiments while paying his respects at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday morning.