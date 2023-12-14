Seats decided in Dhaka, announcement on 7 January: Moyeen Khan 

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the BNP standing committee, expressed concern that the outcome of the upcoming elections is being predetermined in Dhaka.
He stated that there will not be any election across the country on 7 January; instead, the results, influenced by seat-sharing decisions made in the capital, will be announced on that day.
Abdul Moyeen Khan conveyed these sentiments while paying his respects at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday morning.
December 14 marks Martyred Intellectuals Day, and Moyeen Khan shared his thoughts with reporters before joining hundreds of BNP leaders and workers in paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals.
Moyeen Khan, a prominent figure in BNP's policymaking, asserted to reporters that it has become apparent to the country's 180 million people that there will be no election on 7 January. He pointed out the current conflict in the country's political landscape, attributing it to the lack of democracy and the denial of people's voting rights.
Reflecting on the sacrifices made by intellectuals on 14 December 971, during the war of independence, Moyeen Khan questioned whether those sacrifices were intended for the Bangladesh of today.
He said millions gave their lives for the establishment of a free and democratic country.
He said the present reality contradicts these ideals, with a deficit in democracy, restricted voting rights, limited freedom of speech, and the dominance of one-party rule.
Moyeen Khan also expressed concern about issues such as enforced disappearance, the killing of political opponents, and the challenging security situation where people find it difficult to stay home at night.
Moyeen Khan stated that BNP is engaged in a movement alongside the people, not solely for the purpose of gaining power. He highlighted that millions of people have joined this movement, expressing their rejection of the current government.
This prominent leader of BNP believes that the current government has suffered a moral defeat. According to him, the government might attempt to silence people with bullets and sound grenades, and it may try to suppress the country through force. However, he emphasised that there reaches a point when the overwhelming support of the people compels the government to relinquish power.
Moyeen Khan advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Bangladesh. He stated that BNP has been protesting in a completely peaceful and orderly manner, and they intend to continue their protests on the streets.