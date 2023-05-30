UN Special Rapporteur proposes suspending Digital Security Act

Olivier De Schutter was speaking at a media conference at a city hotel on Monday after ending his 12-day visit to observe the extreme poverty and human rights situation in Bangladesh. He also talked about the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Olivier De Schutter said, “It is not normal for the people who fight for human rights to live in a climate of fear and intimidation. The DSA is routinely abused by certain prosecutors and therefore it should be fundamentally rethought. I recommend suspending the DSA until it is significantly improved in order to do what it should do, which is combat terrorism effectively but not be a Damocles’ sword that weighing above the heads of human rights defenders.”