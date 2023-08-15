National Mourning Day today 

The nation is currently observing the National Mourning Day and commemorating the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with profound respect and solemnity, BSS reports.

Bangabandhu, along with a significant portion of his family, fell victim to a brutal attack by disgruntled army personnel on the ill-fated night of August 15, 1975. This tragic event is considered one of the darkest episodes in the history of the nation.

Among those who lost their lives were not only Bangabandhu and his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesha Mujib, but also 26 others, encompassing family members and relatives. The list of martyrs includes Bangabandhu's eldest son, Sheikh Kamal, his second son, Sheikh Jamal, as well as his daughters-in-law, Sultana Kamal and Parveen Jamal Rozi. The youngest son, ten-year-old Sheikh Russell, also tragically perished. Additionally, Sheikh Abu Nasser, Bangabandhu's younger brother, and his nephew, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani, along with Mani's pregnant wife, Begum Arju Moni, faced the same fate. Bangabandhu's brother-in-law, Abdur Rab Serniabat, and his chief security officer, Colonel Jamil Uddin Ahmad, were also among the victims of that fateful night.