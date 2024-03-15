Expanding the range of kidney treatment is a challenge

In Bangladesh, kidney patients are growing in numbers. The treatment of this condition is expensive. Then again the treatment isn’t available to all.

The majority of the patients have to move to the cities for dialysis. Calling for the range of kidney treatment to be expanded, experts say that some necessary changes can be brought in terms of policy as well.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) however says that initiatives have been taken to implement various programme in this concern including expansion of the range of kidney treatment and research.

Under these circumstances, ‘World Kidney Day’ was commemorated yesterday, Thursday. ‘World Kidney Day’ is observed on the second Thursday of March every year. The theme for the day this year is ‘Kidney health for all’.

A Belgium-based organisation named ‘World Kidney Day’ is working to create awareness about kidney. They say kidney condition is the eighth major cause of death in the world. If steps aren’t taken right now, it will become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.