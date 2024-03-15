Expanding the range of kidney treatment is a challenge
Specialised hospitals are being established in eight divisions. There will be separate units for cancer, kidney and heart diseases there. The hospitals the government is constructing in 22 districts will include ten-bed dialysis facilities there.
In Bangladesh, kidney patients are growing in numbers. The treatment of this condition is expensive. Then again the treatment isn’t available to all.
The majority of the patients have to move to the cities for dialysis. Calling for the range of kidney treatment to be expanded, experts say that some necessary changes can be brought in terms of policy as well.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) however says that initiatives have been taken to implement various programme in this concern including expansion of the range of kidney treatment and research.
Under these circumstances, ‘World Kidney Day’ was commemorated yesterday, Thursday. ‘World Kidney Day’ is observed on the second Thursday of March every year. The theme for the day this year is ‘Kidney health for all’.
A Belgium-based organisation named ‘World Kidney Day’ is working to create awareness about kidney. They say kidney condition is the eighth major cause of death in the world. If steps aren’t taken right now, it will become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.
According to DGHS records, the approximate number of people suffering from at least some sort of kidney condition in Bangladesh is 38 million (3.8 crore). Out of them, 40,000 to 50,000 people have damaged kidneys.
Critical patients have to survive through kidney transplant or dialysis and both of them are quite expensive. The procedure of kidney transplant is quite critical while the dialysis facility is mega city-based mostly. Dialysis costs less in government hospitals but the cost is several times higher in private hospitals.
Line director of non-communicable disease control programme at the directorate general of health services, professor Robed Amin told Prothom Alo that specialised hospitals are being established in all eight divisions of the country.
There will be separate units for cancer, kidney and heart diseases there with all the facilities for kidney treatment including dialysis. Apart from this, the hospitals the government is constructing in 22 districts will include 10-bed dialysis facilities there.
To keep the kidneys healthy, experts advise on eating healthy food, doing exercise, to avoid smoking and drugs. In addition to these, the kidney functions have to be tested alongside keeping the weight, high blood pressure and diabetes under control.
The expense of kidney treatment will reduce once these government initiatives have been implemented, he believes.
The directorate of health services is doing research on kidney treatment. The findings of a study on why do kidneys fail all of a sudden will be published next year. Besides, a deputy project manager has been appointed for the next five years, said professor Robed Amin.
He added that a website is being set up as well, where there will be different information related to kidney. There are plans to run awareness campaign in the media. In addition to that, meetings are being held with the World Health Organization (WHO).
Mentioning that unsafe food and food habits are one of the leading causes behind the rise of kidney patients, professor Robed Amin said that the rate of salt intake is high in the country. And this has a direct impact on the kidneys. He believes it is essential to prevent kidney diseases.
If kidney disease can be diagnosed at an early stage, it can be cured with proper treatment. The Creatinine level in urine and blood has to be tested for that.MA Samad, president, Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS)
When asked to know about it on the whole, non-government organisation Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS) president professor MA Samad told Prothom Alo that dialysis facilities need to be promoted on the marginal level.
If the disease can be diagnosed at an early stage, it can be cured with proper treatment. The creatinine level in urine and blood has to be tested for that, he added.
Mentioning that there is a huge crisis of kidney donors in Bangladesh, MA Samad said that the issue can be resolved a lot by expanding the legal range of kidney donors.
Besides, a government database of those interested in donating kidneys can be created to provide them with necessary services. Plus, he talked of activating kidney protection insurances as well.