PM Hasina to hold bilateral meetings on BRICS summit's sidelines: Momen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of government or states on the sidelines while attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.
"These (bilateral meetings) are yet to get final shape as such meetings are finalised at the last minute. It is in the process," he said at a curtain-raiser briefing at the foreign ministry.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Johannesburg on 22 August to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.
The foreign minister said so far nearly 22 countries have shown interest in becoming members of BRICS and the five original members are trying to build consensus among them to take new members.
"We don't know when the new members will join," he added.
Responding to a question on a recent media report from India, the foreign minister said they have "no comment" stance regarding the statement of India.
He said India is a mature democracy with a mature government system and they can say something for regional interests.
Indian Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the global leaders who are traveling to the African country this week.
Regarding Sheikh Hasina's visit, Momen said the prime minister would have a very busy time during the visit in South Africa.
On 23 August, she is expected to deliver a speech as the chief guest at the 'Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit', jointly organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
Later, she will attend the 'Regional Envoys Conference' organised by Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in African countries.
On the same day, the prime minister is scheduled to have courtesy meetings with the heads of state and government of the BRICS member countries, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
During the evening, Sheikh Hasina will attend a 'State Banquet' hosted by the current Chair of BRICS and the South African President.
On 24 August, the prime minister will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the 'New Development Bank of BRICS' in 'BRICS - Africa Outreach and the Brics Plus Dialogues' comprising representatives from seventy countries.
On that evening, she will meet the Bangladeshi expatriate community living in South Africa.
'New Development Bank' President is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister during the visit.
Foreign minister Momen, prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman and government's high officials will join the 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and the Brics Plus Dialogues' as prime minister's entourage members.
The prime minister will leave Johannesburg for home on 26 August.