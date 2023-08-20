PM Hasina to hold bilateral meetings on BRICS summit's sidelines: Momen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Johannesburg on 22 August to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The foreign minister said so far nearly 22 countries have shown interest in becoming members of BRICS and the five original members are trying to build consensus among them to take new members.

"We don't know when the new members will join," he added.

Responding to a question on a recent media report from India, the foreign minister said they have "no comment" stance regarding the statement of India.

He said India is a mature democracy with a mature government system and they can say something for regional interests.