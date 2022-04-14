Bangladesh

Nation celebrates Pahela Baishakh

The nation is celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla calendar, on Thursday amid festivities and full enthusiasm after two years of hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

The festivities began at dawn with the artistes from Chhayanaut welcoming the day with Tagore’s famous song ‘Esho hey Baishakh, esho, esho (come O Baishakh, come)’ under the banyan tree at the Ramna Park in Dhaka.

However, as Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated during the holy month of Ramadan, the festivities have been scaled down, UNB reports.

Dhaka University welcomed the Bengali New Year with the vibrancy and festivity. The university and its Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA) have taken preparations to observe this year’s Pahela Baishakh.

default-image

Another attraction of the celebration “Mangal Shobhajatra” started from the university's Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises at 9:00 am. The procession will be brought out from the Sarak Deep area of the TSC, as the road in front of the FFA has been narrowed due to the ongoing construction work of Metro Rail.

People from all classes and ages are enjoying all these programmes wearing colourful traditional Bengali outfits, Saree and Panjabi.

