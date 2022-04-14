Nation celebrates Pahela Baishakh

However, as Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated during the holy month of Ramadan, the festivities have been scaled down, UNB reports.
Dhaka University welcomed the Bengali New Year with the vibrancy and festivity. The university and its Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA) have taken preparations to observe this year’s Pahela Baishakh.
Another attraction of the celebration “Mangal Shobhajatra” started from the university's Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises at 9:00 am. The procession will be brought out from the Sarak Deep area of the TSC, as the road in front of the FFA has been narrowed due to the ongoing construction work of Metro Rail.
People from all classes and ages are enjoying all these programmes wearing colourful traditional Bengali outfits, Saree and Panjabi.