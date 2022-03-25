Nation observes Genocide Day

On the Black Night of 25 March in 1971, the Pakistani military junta resorted to mass killings and arson in Dhaka to implement their blueprint to thwart the Awami League's assumption of office following the election mandate of 1970.

In the attack dubbed 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani forces mercilessly killed the Bangalee members of the East Pakistan Rifles and police, students, teachers and common people.

They killed people indiscriminately, set fire to the houses and property and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction.

The night also witnessed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s proclamation of independence before he was arrested by the Pakistani troops and subsequently flown to West Pakistan.