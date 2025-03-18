IFC, global partners ring the bell at Dhaka Stock Exchange to advance gender equality
To mark International Women’s Day, IFC partnered with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), UN Women, United Nations Global Compact and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to ring the bell for gender equality, highlighting the private sector’s key role in boosting the economic participation of women to drive sustainable development, reports a press release.
The event highlighted the 2024 Corporate Governance Code, which requires at least one female independent director on the boards of listed companies. Notably, the percentage of female independent directors increased from 5 per cent in 2024 to 6.17 per cent in 2025, reflecting efforts to increase women’s representation in management and board positions in Bangladesh.
“We are extremely pleased that listed companies have positively embraced the requirement of female independent directors. The percentage of female board members among listed companies is 19 per cent demonstrating a positive move towards gender parity. We remain fully committed to closing the gender gap and promoting women’s role in leadership, particularly in listed companies in Bangladesh. This will help private sector companies create value and promote inclusive growth” said Farzana Lalarukh, commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
The ring the bell initiative is emblematic of IFC’s commitment to gender equality, in collaboration with key development partners. Through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) project in Bangladesh supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) through the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, IFC aims to boost the representation of women in leadership positions beyond the current 15 per cent. IFC will also increasingly leverage its client relationships to expand access to finance for female entrepreneurs.
“To sustain the progress in increasing women’s representation on boards, we must support their rise into leadership roles across all sectors. IFC recognises the critical role of capital markets and the private sector in driving this effort. We are grateful for the ongoing support of global partners, stock exchanges, and local capital markets actors in prioritising women’s economic empowerment and leadership. Empowering women economically strengthens businesses and builds more resilient communities—a key step for the sustainable growth of Bangladesh’s economy” said Martin Holtmann, IFC’s country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.
This year's International Women's Day theme of For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment calls for action to unlock opportunities for women and girls to lead and innovate. Stock exchanges are uniquely positioned to influence this by helping connect companies, investors, and policymakers to play a crucial role in rallying the private sector to increase women’s participation in business and economic development.
Corinne Henchoz Pignani, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Switzerland said, “There is an increasing focus on gender diversity and responsible investing amongst institutional investors because they understand that companies that promote gender balance have produced better returns on equity, returns on total assets, and price-to-earnings ratios. I am glad that the bell ringing of this year is about pushing for a more inclusive world for women.”
The ring the bell for gender equality initiative – a global partnership that includes IFC, United Nations Global Compact, UN SSE, UN Women, and The World Federation of Exchanges – advocates for the full and equal participation of all people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and create a world free of poverty on a livable planet.