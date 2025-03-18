IFC, global partners ring the bell at Dhaka Stock Exchange to advance gender equality

To mark International Women’s Day, IFC partnered with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), UN Women, United Nations Global Compact and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to ring the bell for gender equality, highlighting the private sector’s key role in boosting the economic participation of women to drive sustainable development, reports a press release.

The event highlighted the 2024 Corporate Governance Code, which requires at least one female independent director on the boards of listed companies. Notably, the percentage of female independent directors increased from 5 per cent in 2024 to 6.17 per cent in 2025, reflecting efforts to increase women’s representation in management and board positions in Bangladesh.