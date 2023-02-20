Morning news highlights

Ex-minister Nazmul Huda passes away
'Air pollution won't decrease with just a snap of the fingers'
In a recent interview with Prothom Alo's Rafsan Galib, Abdus Salam, professor of the chemistry department at Dhaka University, spoke about the alarming state of air pollution in the country
UN to cut food aid for Rohingyas due to ‘fund shortfall’
The World Food Program (WFP) said it would reduce the value of its food assistance to $10 per person from $12 starting next month. Donor budgets have been stretched by the pandemic, economic downturn and crises across the globe
IU incident wouldn't be happened if there was guideline to prevent bullying: HC
A HC bench comprising justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil made the comment while conducting a hearing on a draft guideline submitted for the fifth time to prevent bullying. The court set 8 May for the next hearing to know the progress of it