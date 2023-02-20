Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Gulshan building fire under control, one killed, four more critically injured

The blaze at a multi-storied building in Gulshan-2 in the city has been brought under control hours after it broke out on Sunday evening

Ex-minister Nazmul Huda passes away

The veteran politician breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the city’s Square Hospital

'Air pollution won't decrease with just a snap of the fingers'

In a recent interview with Prothom Alo's Rafsan Galib, Abdus Salam, professor of the chemistry department at Dhaka University, spoke about the alarming state of air pollution in the country

UN to cut food aid for Rohingyas due to ‘fund shortfall’

The World Food Program (WFP) said it would reduce the value of its food assistance to $10 per person from $12 starting next month. Donor budgets have been stretched by the pandemic, economic downturn and crises across the globe

IU incident wouldn't be happened if there was guideline to prevent bullying: HC

A HC bench comprising justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil made the comment while conducting a hearing on a draft guideline submitted for the fifth time to prevent bullying. The court set 8 May for the next hearing to know the progress of it

