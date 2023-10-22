EU to send seven-member team of election observers: Foreign minister

Foreign minister said, “EU said it would not send a big team due to its budget crisis. Budget is a problem for every country nowadays. That’s why the EU would send a representative of seven members. We would not need to spend for their visit.”

The minister, however, said the EU team will visit different districts of the country and the government would bear the cost of those visits.

The election commission (EC) on Thursday said the EU would send a four-member team of observers. The EU had sent a letter in this regard to the Bangladesh ambassador in Brussels.