Custodial death of Jesmin to have no impact on BD-US relations: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the death of Sultana Jesmin in RAB custody will not have any impact on the relations between the United States and Bangladesh.

He made the statement while talking to reporters at the foreign ministry on Wednesday, reports UNB.

While answering questions from the journalists regarding the death of Sultana Jesmin in RAB custody, Momen said: “This kind of thing can happen suddenly. You can see such accidents happening in the US almost daily.”

“Just this week, children were killed in a mass shooting in the US. Is the relationship with anyone getting worse? I don’t think an accident like this will spoil our bilateral relationship.”

Sultana Jesmin, 38, an office assistant of Naogaon Municipality-Chandipur Union Land Office, was picked up by a RAB-5 patrol team on 22 March in connection with a Digital Security Act case while she was walking to work in the morning.