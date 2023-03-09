Rice, flour, egg, potatoes not included

Just the list, not the law, will be changed this time too, according to the commerce secretary.

Speaking about differences on including the items on the list, commerce ministry officials said the government can at any time take action to curb prices of the commodities mentioned in the list. That’s why it is possible to take legal action if anyone hoards any product or tries to create an artificial crisis of it for additional profit.

The committee, headed by commerce ministry’s additional secretary Nusrat Zabin Banu, was formed one year ago. Member secretary of the committee is Shamim Akter, joint controller of the same ministry. Nusrat Zabin Banu recently joined as director general of WTO (World Trade Organisation) wing of the ministry.

Several sources from the ministry said amending a law is a huge task but updating the list requires at best one month. The face that the list could not be updated even in one year means the committee is negligent.

Nusrat Zabin could not be reached over phone. She did not even respond to the SMS sent to her.

Speaking about this, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, “We hope the committee will submit a report very soon and a new list of essential commodities will be drawn up based on the report.”