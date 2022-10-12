Wari-Bateshwar civilisation getting recognition of world history

The Wari-Bateshwar civilisation was a highly sophisticated and rich civilisation some 2,500 years ago. It is estimated to be a part of the rich Ganga Hriddhi civilisation. This information has been obtained through archaeological excavations.

Renowned historians and universities of the world recognised these discoveries and included them in their history books.

Professor Sufi Mostafizur Rahman said this while presenting the main article at a programme marking the fourth founding anniversary of the Asiatic Society Heritage Museum.