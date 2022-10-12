Wari-Bateshwar civilisation getting recognition of world history

Professor Mustafizur Rahman was supposed to present an article titled, “Analysis of the beginning of Dhaka through the archaeological excavation in Dhaka Central Jail” as the main article of the programme. He, however, cancelled it for some unavoidable reasons and presented an article titled “Wari-Bateshwar: In search of Ganga Hriddhi”.
It was said in the article that the Oxford University and Cambridge University in the UK, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and renowned historians from the US have mentioned a highly rich ancient civilisation in Wari-Bateshwar in their publications.
In the main article Sufi Mostafizur said, “Several recent researches suggest, Wari-Bateshwar was a part of the Ganga Hriddhi kingdom. It can be confirmed through our archaeological excavations as well. Probably, there was less rain at the time and the environment was dry. More research is needed in this regard. We may have to face such a dry environment in future. Therefore, we need to learn from history to prepare for the future.”
He further said in his article that, “Wari-Bateshwar was also a fort-city. We have found ancient weaponries and terracotta missiles from there. Even Alexander the Great had retreated from near the Bipasha river seeing the weaponries and the size of the battalion of the Ganga Hriddhi kingdom.
“More detailed research should be conducted on each of the archaeological elements found in Wari-Bateshwar”, he added.
Asiatic Society president Khandker Bajlul Haque presided over the programme. Asiatic Society’s member secretary Md. Siddiqur Rahman Khan conducted the programme.
He highlighted the history of the Asiatic Society and the Heritage Museum.
Education minister Dipu Moni was the chief guest of the programme. She said, “There are many countries in the world, which are powerful in terms of economy and military power now , but were uncivilised even some 200 to 300 years ago. Whereas we had a rich and developed civilisation like Wari-Bateshwar even around 2,500 years ago.”
“Therefore, we should pass on more information about this civilisation to the new generation,” she added.