No chance for Bangladesh to look back: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said there is no chance for Bangladesh to look back as it is time to march forward.

"Overcoming all the obstacles, we shall establish this country as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's exploitation-deprivation-free, hunger-poverty-illiteracy-free, non-communal Golden Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister was delivering her speech as the chair of inauguration ceremony of 10-day long Mujib Year and Golden Jubilee of Independence at the National Parade Square.

It is not so easy to lower the position that Bangladesh has reached, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that an excellent example of this is that the country has been able to successfully calm down the destructive waves of coronavirus pandemic. "But we have to be very careful."



The prime minister cautioned that anti-Bangladesh forces are still active at home and abroad and they want to disparage this achievement through various malpractices.



"On this happy birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, let's unitedly resist all the evil-sprouts and take the beloved motherland towards the path of development and progress," she said.