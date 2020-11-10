Recent trend of protectionism, xenophobia may bring further sufferings for people: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said there is a need for constructive multilateralism more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded that ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. The pandemic has taught us that global prosperity is embedded in collective actions, unity and international cooperation,” she said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was addressing a high-level event titled “Call for Action: In support of Multilateralism” held on a virtual platform.