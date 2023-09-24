US visa policy won't have any impact on police force: DMP  

The spokesperson for Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Faruk Hossain, stated that the US visa policy will not affect the Bangladesh Police Force, and it will not slow down their work pace.

These comments were conveyed to reporters during a media briefing at the DMP headquarters on Sunday afternoon.

Faruk Hossain mentioned that the US visa policy has been applied to certain members of law enforcement, but they have not received a list specifying who these individuals are.