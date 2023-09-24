US visa policy won't have any impact on police force: DMP  

The spokesperson for Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Faruk Hossain, stated that the US visa policy will not affect the Bangladesh Police Force, and it will not slow down their work pace.
These comments were conveyed to reporters during a media briefing at the DMP headquarters on Sunday afternoon.
Faruk Hossain mentioned that the US visa policy has been applied to certain members of law enforcement, but they have not received a list specifying who these individuals are.
According to Faruk Hossain, if the visa policy takes effect, these individuals may face difficulties traveling to the US.
The DMP spokesperson further said the police always operate within the rule of law, and the visa policy will not hinder their performance of duties.
In an effort to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh, the United States announced a new visa policy on 24 May.
Four months later, on Friday, the United States announced the enforcement of visa restrictions on those who are found responsible for impeding and interfering with the democratic election process.
This group of individuals encompasses members of law enforcement, the ruling political parties, and the opposition parties.
In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on seven officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for alleged human rights violations.
Notably, the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed, was among the individuals prohibited. Additionally, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the former Director General (DG) of RAB who was sanctioned, currently holds the post of Inspector General of Police (IG) in Bangladesh.