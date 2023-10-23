PM Hasina leaves for Belgium Tuesday

The flight is scheduled to reach the Brussels Zaventem Airport at 1845 hrs on 24 October (Brussels time).

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a curtain raiser press briefing at his ministry said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Brussels will help take Bangladesh's ties with the European Union (EU) to a new height.

"Bangladesh and the EU are expected to announce the elevation of their 50-year partnership to a new height," he said.

During the visit, the prime minister will have a number of meetings with leaders of European countries on the sidelines of the forum.

In the morning on 25 October, she will have a bilateral meeting with Executive Vice President of the EC and European Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.

Later, the Bangladesh prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with the EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

After this bilateral meeting, a loan support agreement of 350 million Euros on the renewable energy sector will be signed between the Bangladesh government's Economic Relations Department (ERD) and European Investment Bank.