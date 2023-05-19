WASA chairman's allegations against MD must be taken into consideration: TIB

In the statement, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said that this was an extreme example of a lack of institutional liability and accountability. He said that though it has repeatedly been said that corruption and irregularities had been institutionalised in WASA by the arbitrary use of power, there was no visible move to address the situation. This invisible sphere of power had created a role model of unaccountability.

The statement said that the chairman of the WASA board himself had alleged that the MD had sidestepped the law and the board to do as he wished. It said there was no scope to avoid these allegations any further. The statement demanded a proper inquiry into the allegations of irregularities and corruption against WASA that appeared in news reports and studies and also to ensure the accountability of those responsible.