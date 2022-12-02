Bangladesh receives $1.59 billion in remittance in November

Expatriate income or remittance has been steadily declining amid the foreign exchange crisis.

The expatriates sent $1.52 billion in October. In July and August, Bangladesh received $2.09 billion and $2.03 billion respectively.

Since September the flow of inward remittance has been declining. A rumour spread among the expatriates that sending money to Bangladesh through banking channel is not secure, which has apparently impacted the remittance flow.