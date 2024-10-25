President's resignation: Govt seeks solution thru political consensus

The interim government does not want to take any hasty decision regarding the resignation of President Md Shahabuddin. The government is looking for a solution through discussions with political parties. The Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee are adamant in their demand for the resignation of the president.

President Md Shahabuddin, in a recent interview with a national daily, said there was no document of the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power in the face of the uprising of students and people. The president’s comment also sparked harsh criticism from some of the advisers.

In this context, the advisory council of the interim government raised the issue for the first time in their meeting held on Thursday. In the meeting, the council decided to resolve the matter through discussions with the political parties.