Despicable consequence of autocracy's centralised power

We all know very well how controversial his election had been. There are all reasons to believe that had Sheikh Hasina not held absolute power at the time, his election would surely have been declared illegal. Many may not remember the writ placed in court challenging the legitimacy of the circular that declared him elected as president unopposed on 22 February last year. If our Supreme Court had been able to function as an independent institution without party influence, then the questions raised concerning two issues would have been enough to disqualify him as president. He should not have qualified as president as he had served as a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission. Also, the election commission declared him president before the election schedule's deadline for withdrawing candidature. This is a violation of the election code.

The Students against Discrimination are now demanding the resignation of the president. They have set a deadline for this too. However, questions have arisen. If the president wants, to whom will he hand over his resignation, how will he resign? And if he doesn't resign, how can he be removed? After all, according to the constitutional rules, the president tends in his resignation to the Speaker. But there is no parliament now and the Speaker has resigned. And the power for impeachment of a president lies with the parliament, but the parliament does not exist.

This prevailing crisis is a pitiful and despicable consequence of an autocratic system. Over the past one and a half decades, there has been the practice of establishing singular authority by centralising power after being elected through a democratic election. This shut all doors to normal ways of change. It was Awami League that had been the most vocal about constitutional matters after establishing a monopoly of power, because the constitution had been amended in such a manner that in no way could the authority of the autocratic ruler be curbed. No one would be able to have a share in power. The office of deputy prime minister was removed. The post of vice president was removed after the fall of the autocrat Ershad, even though the post of vice president had been much valued in the constitutional handover of power from Ershad.